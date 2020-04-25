Tukey donates 38,500PPEs to Pakistan

Islamabad: Turkey donated 38,500 Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) including N-95 masks, protective gowns for onward distribution among Pakistani doctors and paramedics to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Head of Mission of Turkish Consulate handed over 20,000 N-95 masks and 18,500 protective gowns to the Deputy Chairman National Disaster Management Authority here on Wednesday. The PPEs were supplied through a special plane of Turkish Airlines, a press release said.