Contract period extended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHOREThe School Education Department (SED) Punjab has approved the extension in the contract period of SSEs and AEOs of the province for one year. In this regard, through a letter all CEOs of District Education Authorities (DEAs) have been directed to take necessary action vis-à-vis extension in the contract period of SSEs and AEOs observing all code formalities.