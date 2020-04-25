close
Sat Apr 25, 2020
Contract period extended

Lahore

LAHOREThe School Education Department (SED) Punjab has approved the extension in the contract period of SSEs and AEOs of the province for one year. In this regard, through a letter all CEOs of District Education Authorities (DEAs) have been directed to take necessary action vis-à-vis extension in the contract period of SSEs and AEOs observing all code formalities.

