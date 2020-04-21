Shah Mehmood Qureshi claims Multan hospitals did not receive aid from Punjab govt

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that he had learnt that hospitals in Multan were not provided medical aid and supplies from the Punjab government to treat coronavirus patients.

The foreign minister said that after learning about the lack of medical support to doctors in Multan, he established contact with the secretary health Punjab and provincial health minister to resolve the issue.

Qureshi said that Punjab health minister and secretary will visit Multan today. He urged the authorities to focus on healthcare facilities in the south Punjab region and Multan. “The biggest quarantine centre was built in Multan,” he said, adding that the pilgrims coming via Taftan border were kept in the southern Punjab city for testing and further procedures.

He said that only those were sent back to theirhomes who tested negative for the coronavirus. Qureshi said that he is grateful to federal minister Asad Umar for taking notice of the issue in Multan. On April 12, it emerged that Multan had reported a large number of coronavirus patients, with hospital staff being most vulnerable due to inadequate safety measures and lack of PPEs. Around 12 doctors and six nurses of Nishtar Medical Hospital had tested positive for COVID-19.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said that she will be visiting Multan in order to verify Qureshi’s complaints regarding hospitals not receiving adequate aids to fight the virus.

“I will update foreign minister after getting the first-hand report from hospitals,” said Rashid adding that the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and other provincial officials have already visited the medical centres.

The minister also maintained that Multan hospitals were already provided with safety kits and required items and the group of doctors who were suspected for coronavirus earlier have also tested negative today.