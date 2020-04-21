Covid-19 and homeopathy

The tiny micro-organism visible only through electronic microscope has moved with enormous speed over mountains and rivers, crossing continent after continent.

Never before in the written history of the globe has so much devastation been experienced in such a short time. The microbe has eaten away two-third of the wealth of the world, painfully collected over generations and with much greed. The virus has taken more than 120,000 lives and is hungry for more. Alas! planet earth will not be the same when the Almighty orders the virus to vanish.

Our arrogance of knowledge and our artificial intelligence does not seem to have an answer to this dilemma. At the end of the day it is a new World Order that nobody had predicted.

As medical scientists are searching for a solution, it is worth looking at Homeopathic philosophy which considers the disease not as physical but as dynamic and that the cure of such disease is possible through dynamic medicines. Let’s study this statement historically. Homeopathy is based on the natural law that “like cures like” which means that whatever drug causes a disease through its physical properties it is cured by nano particles of the same. Therefore, cutting of onion in its natural state causes profuse running of nose and tears, hence nano particles of the same become a wonderful remedy for flu of similar symptoms. Opium is Homeopathic medicine for those who sleep too much and coffee puts to sleep a patient who cannot rest.

The father of modern medicine Hippocrates (BCE 450-377) had providently said that there were two ways of healing,” “ContrariaContrarisCurentur” and “SimiliaSimibusCurentur”. The first relates to modern medicine and for the second the world had to wait for more than 2,000 years to prove what Hippocrates had said.

It was another genius, Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, a celebrated doctor of his time and the founding father of Homeopathy. The year was 1790 and Dr. Hahnemann, who had learned 10 languages since the age of 20, including Arabic and Sinsikrat. He was earning his livelihood through translation of classic medical works of his time. Nature has its own ways to enlighten the chosen ones. Buddha saw the light under a Banyan tree, and mysteries of nature opened up for Newton with the falling of an apple on his head.

The great Hahnemann underwent this phenomenon while translating William Cullen’s MateriaMedica into German language. Dr. Cullen was an authority on the subject of MateriaMedica of the day and Dr. Hahnemann being an accomplished translator, the work was given to him. Cullen had written about Peruvian Bark Cinchona, noting that due to being bitter in taste it cured malarial fever. He disagreed and walked up to a pensari to purchase the drug and experimented with Cinchona on himself. Every time he took a bite of Cinchona, he underwent the symptoms of malarial fever, though the drug was supposed to cure the disease.

His observation led him to the discovery of the law of ‘similar’. It is an amazing law of cure that whatever disease a drug causes in its physical state, Allah has created its cure in the minutest particle of the same. This is true for trillions and trillions of drugs existing in universe. Hence a drug is dynamised to an extent that none of the particles of original drug is visible through electronic microscope. This stage is Avogadro no. Any dilution further to this is dynamic.

Ars 30, though a poison, when diluted to the 60 places of decimal, it acquires the tremendous curative power of drug that Homeopathy uses. At this stage it does not react with original disease but its vital energy activates the immune mechanism to neutralize the invader through chemical, biological and mechanical means. Hence Nature becomes the best doctor.

India has the world’s biggest infrastructure of Homeopathy. It has a Research Council having a couple of billions in funds. In the present crisis, India is using Homeopathy as preventive and curative medicine. A large number of coronavirus cases have been cured by their well-known doctor RajanSankaren.

This disease has put the world upside down and there is no solution of conventional medicine in sight. This challenge can be better met with dynamised medicines, as both the disease and the medicine will be on the same plain. This certainly is high time to think about giving Homeopathic medicines a chance to be used as prophylactic and curative across the country to save thousands of lives.

Therefore, let us open the doors and windows of our hearts for this science to play its dynamic role in the lives of millions of our vulnerable folks as there never has been a challenge like this to mankind as created by Covid-19.

The writer is director, Frontier Homeopathy Medical College, Peshawar