Pak student makes it to Forbes’ 30 under Asia list for 2020

LONDON: A Pakistani student from Lahore studying in London has made it to the prestigious Forbes’ Asia’s 30 under list.

Bilal Bin Saqib, who recently graduated from the London School of Economics (LSE) in Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship, has been recognized by Forbes Magazine alongside some of the brightest Asian millennials for his charitable project in rural Sindh & Balochistan which has helped thousands of people gain access to clean water.

Speaking to The News and Geo, Bilal Bin Saqib, said he was overjoyed to be in the prestigious list. He said, “I am honoured that I was able to make Pakistan proud. I have been chosen by Forbes on the basis of helping the water-deprived communities in Pakistan.”

Forbes Magazine says on its website: “Bilal Bin Saqib is founder of Tayaba, a social enterprise that aims to provide solutions to the water crisis in Pakistan. One of its initiatives is the 'H2O wheel,' a plastic wheel container connected to a metal bar that helps to reduce the burden on women and children who carry water in rural Pakistan for miles each day. The wheel is able to carry up to 40 litres of water, which is eight to 10 times more than what a mud pot (traditionally used to carry water) can hold.

Bilal Bin Saqib, 29, was born in Lahore. He gained initial education at Lahore Grammar School and upon completion, he came to study for his undergraduate at Queen Mary University of London followed by a masters at the London School of Economics.

Four years ago, Bilal initiated the Tayaba project which aims to solve Pakistan’s water crisis. He told this correspondent: “Rural Pakistani women and children have to transport heavy ceramic jugs of water on their heads over several kilometers, which not only causes injuries but also limits the capacity of water they can bring back home,” he says.

“This idea originated after I Travelled to West Africa, where I saw people pushing or pulling clean water in plastic containers attached to steel bars.” Bilal claims Tayaba has already distributed over 5,500 of these H2O Wheels in Sindh, helping over 30,000 women, children and families from rural and poor backgrounds.

The COVID-19 lockdown has halted Bilal’s plans to travel back to Pakistan. Not the one to sit idle, Bilal and three of his friends started One Million Meals, an initiative to provide NHS staff with free, hot and nutritious meals to help them in their fight against COVID-19. His campaign has been endorsed by star footballer David Beckham and featured in British media.

Bilal says everyone has their part to play in this crisis. “We might not be able to save lives ourselves, but we can provide our life-savers with the fuel they need to beat this.”

So far, One Million Meals has provided thousands of meals to over 30 hospitals in the UK, with demand from over 70 hospitals. Bilal Bin Saqib struggled in school with dyslexia but he never let this be an obstacle for him as he continues to push boundaries.

He said, “I didn’t give up. I knew if I gave up, that would be my real failure. I tried harder every time I was told ‘You cannot do it’. I remained persistent, hitting the same rock knowing that one day it will break. And it broke today, after years of struggle. I am awarded a highly commendable Masters Student of the Year, 2019.”

In August 2019, Bilal was awarded “Highly Commended Masters Student of the Year 2019” by FindAMasters, a global database for Master’s degree programmes. This was award for the contributions Bilal made on his campus.

FindAMasters says on its website: “Our Masters student of the year award honours highly motivated student who exceptional competence and curiosity in their studies.”

In a statement, the London School of Economics’ Students Union said: “A big congratulations to your Postgraduate Officer Bilal Bin Saqib for his recent award of Masters Students of the year! Bilal has worked hard to give back to the LSE community throughout his time here and we're very proud to see that his efforts have been rewarded. Well done Bilal and we wish you all the best for your next adventures.” Bilal Bin Saqib served as a Post Graduate Students’ Officer 2018-19 at the LSE where he represented 7000 students (65% of student population) at both local and international levels.

About his future ambition, he told The News and Geo, “My plan is to go back to Pakistan and serve the nation in whatever way possible.”