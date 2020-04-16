CPO orders probe into citizen’s death inside police station

RAWALPINDI: City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis, while taking notice of citizen's death in Morgah Police Station, assigned SP Pothohar to probe into the death of visiting citizen.

As per details, a citizen, Afzal had visited Morgah Police Station along with his son Waqas in connection of case number 173 dated 10th March, 2020. Afzal got unconscious and was shifted to Hospital, where doctors pronounced the citizen dead.

Receiving the information, SP Pothohar Syed Ali and ASP Civil Lines reached the hospital for investigation.

Meanwhile, CPO Rawalpindi taking notice of the incident directed SSP investigation to hold inquiry into the incident.

As per preliminary investigation, SP Pothohar stated that citizen Afzal had visited the police station along with his son and inside the police station face cardiac arrest.

He also added that police has proposed the kin of deceased to make postmortem to further ascertained the reason of death.