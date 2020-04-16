Consulate in Dubai registers 40,000 people seeking return

DUBAI: More than 40,000 Pakistanis seeking to go back to their homeland have registered with the Pakistan Consulate Dubai, a top diplomat of the mission informed in a video message released by the press section of the consulate. Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali revealed that number of online registered have increased and the consulate is planning to send them to Pakistan as quickly as possible in his video message.

The consul general clearly informed the stranded Pakistanis in Dubai that the government would not be able to send all the passengers within a few days. “We could not send everyone in a flight together”, Ahmed Amjad Ali accepted but assured the stranded Pakistan to be repatriated soon. “It would take time for repatriation”, he saidin the released video. He insisted on stranded Pakistanis to “be patient” and that the authorities are trying their best to evacuate them.

He said that Pakistan government currently arranged only one flight for evacuation of Pakistan in Dubai on April 18 but he made it clear that the flight operations for repatriation would start soon.