Thu Apr 16, 2020
April 16, 2020

Two coronavirus victims laid to rest

April 16, 2020

LAHORE: The two women who died of coronavirus were laid to rest by Edhi Corona Taskforce on Wednesday in the graveyards of their localities. Coronavirus victim Tasneem Shaukat, 55, a resident of Shadman, was admitted to Mayo Hospital where she could not survive. She was laid to rest in a graveyard at Shadman. Another Covid-19 victim identified as Kausar Hameed, 45, a resident of Outfall Road, died at Mayo Hospital. She was laid to rest in Gora Graveyard.

