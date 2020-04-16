NAB arguments on ex-VC’s acquittal plea sought

Lahore: An accountability court on Wednesday summoned NAB prosecution for arguments on an acquittal application moved by former Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran, an accused of making illegal appointments in the university.

The court has asked prosecution of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to come up with arguments on the application by April 17 (tomorrow) after counsel of Mujahid Kamran completed his arguments on acquittal application.

The NAB has accused Mujahid Kamran and others for recruiting 454 people against rules and regulations and awarding scholarships to blue-eyed persons. The NAB Lahore had arrested Punjab University’s former VC Dr Mujahid Kamran and four former registrars in connection with alleged illegal appointments in Grade 17 and above.

The other arrested persons included former registrars of Punjab University Dr Aurangzeb Alamgir, Dr Liaqat Ali, Dr Raas Masood and Dr Amin Athar as well as additional registrar Dr Kamran Abid.

The NAB had initiated inquiry in alleged illegal appointments on the directions of the Lahore High Court (LHC) after a complaint was moved by Muhammad Rafique Alvi, a former varsity student.