‘Filter clinics, isolation wards producing fruitful results’

Karachi Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday said filter clinics and isolation wards established at different hospitals under the administrative control of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation were producing fruitful results.

He distributed personal protective equipment at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) and the Sobhraj Maternity Hospital. Akhar said the experiment of establishing filter clinics at hospitals had worked considerably as the patients were being diagnosed at an initial stage.

He was of the view that all types of fever, cough and flu did not mean that they were symptoms of coronavirus as they could symptoms of seasonal flu. Akhtar said the KMC was ensuring the provision of safety masks and kits to doctors, paramedics and sanitary staffers to minimise the coronavirus threat to them.

With the help of NGOs, he said, the KMC had so far provided 1,500 precautionary kits to different hospitals. He said 200 personal protective equipment had been given to the ASH additionally. "Doctors and paramedics are also being provided with the required equipment and fumigation is also being carried out in the hospitals," he added.

The mayor said the filter clinics were established at the ASH, the Cardiac Emergency Centre Landhi, the Karachi Institute of Heart Disease, the Gizdarabad General Hospital Nishtar Road, the Sarfaraz Rafeeqi Shaheed Hospital Haqqani Chowk and the Landhi Medical Complex.