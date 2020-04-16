Centre, Sindh at odds over virus lockdown intensity

Ag Agencies

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: In yet another example of the divergent responses to the coronavirus pandemic between Sindh and the federal government, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has warned a stricter lockdown may be needed in the province following a surge in confirmed Covid-19 cases.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan relaxed the lockdown conditions for certain “low-risk” industries with a particular focus on kick-starting the construction industry, while extending the lockdown for the next two weeks. The decisions were made during a National Coordination Committee meeting in which all chief ministers were in attendance.

“In light of recent numbers, there may be a need for stricter implementation of the lockdown in the coming days,” Shah said while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday. “We have informed the federal government about imposing strict measures.”

His presser comes as Sindh’s virus cases hit 1,668, with 41 deaths. Sindh has the most virus-related deaths of all the provinces, with Punjab coming a distant second with 28 deaths. The nationwide tally of Covid-19 cases is over 6,200, with 113 deaths at the time of this report.

During his presser, Shah said there were some areas that the provinces and the federal government did not agree on during the NCC meeting. He said: “Some provinces and the federal government agreed that some essential workplaces should reopen. We did not agree to open shops for barbers, plumbers or electricians.

“We did, however, agree that plumbers and electricians — those involved in travelling to homes to provide services — be allowed, provided they are following the SOPs issued by the government.”

Referring to Prime Minister Khan’s move to begin construction work, Shah said: “We cannot understand the need to open the construction sector at the moment.”

He added that at the Prime Minister’s directives, the provincial government will eventually open construction sites — but only after ensuring SOPs are being followed. “Workers aged 55 or above will not be allowed to enter construction sites as per the guidelines. Workers will work in different shifts to ensure that no workplace is overcrowded at any time of the day.” Shah, however, praised the Prime Minister “for building consensus among the provincial and federal governments regarding lockdown measures in the country”. “I am happy that the rest of the provinces decided to implement this. There are exceptions [to the lockdown] but they are calculated ones,” he added.

Meanwhile in Islamabad, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Awan said: “Murad Ali Shah is fully empowered under the Constitution to take decisions about easing or extending the lockdown in the province, but as the chief executive of the province he is also responsible to save the vulnerable segments from unemployment, hunger and starvation.”

Addressing a joint press conference along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) central vice president and parliamentary leader of the party in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, she said the federal and provincial governments would have to work together to cope with the coronavirus challenge.

“All other provinces accepted the decisions made in the NCC meeting but unfortunately Sindh government spokesman [Murtaza Wahab], also a provincial minister made a controversial tweet which was an effort to divide the nation at this critical juncture,” she said.

She added that, “time and again” the Sindh government was told during the meetings that the provinces were free to take decisions “in the larger interest of the people” and “keeping in view the ground situation”.

“Rulers should give hope to the people, but in today’s press conference, Murad Ali Shah appeared pessimistic which might create fear and panic among the people of Sindh,” Awan said.

She reminded the Sindh Chief Minister that while he has the powers to impose a curfew in the province under the Constitution, he also has responsibilities to protect the rights of the people. She urged Shah to look at the poverty and hunger on the ground and take measures, instead of focusing on building his “media image”.

She insisted that the federal government is “ready to cooperate” with the provincial government in providing relief to the poor segments of society.