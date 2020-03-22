UET signs MoU for paperless ECAT

LAHORE : University of Engineering and Technology (UET), and Virtual University of Pakistan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to conduct paperless Engineering College Admission Test (ECAT).

UET Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar and VU Rector Naeem Tariq accompanied by VU Controller of Examination Dr Faisal Tehseen Shah signed the MoU.

Under the MoU, computer-based combined entry test 2020 will be conducted by University of Engineering and Technology Lahore in Punjab.

In this regard, VU will also collaborate to facilitate the students with provision of state-of-the-art computer labs in Entrance Test 2020.

Both institutions agreed to exchange relevant technical information and provide support to each other in the field of education. Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said the UET had always worked on judicious and economic use of resources in the greater national interest in the country through innovative use of technology. He added this collaboration would improve the performance and the quality of student services at University of Engineering and Technology to achieve the highest levels of professionalism.