West, Central DMCs carry out antibacterial spray drives

The chairmen of two district municipal corporations (DMCs) have urged the people to observe preventions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press statement issued by Chairman DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, the rescue department of his office was busy in making people aware about the hazards of coronavirus on loudspeakers. He requested the people to adopt preventive measures as much as they could.

He said that the public should behave responsibly in this hour of difficulty and must stay at home. As for those having symptoms of the virus, they must get themselves checked and tested immediately, he said and asked them to put themselves in isolation voluntarily.

With the help of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Hashmi said that 40 vehicles were carrying out antibacterial spray throughout the district. Before Friday prayers they had sprayed antibacterial in all mosques and Imambargahs in the district.

Meanwhile, union committee chairmen and councillors were also busy in spreading information regarding the coronavirus. Pamphlets containing information regarding how to fight the virus were also being distributed in the Central District.

Chairman DMC West Izhar Uddin Ahmed Khan also initiated antibacterial spray drive in his district to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Municipal Commissioner DMC West Ashfaq Ahmed had tasked the team of antibacterial spray to make sure that all mosques, imambargahs, police stations, police sections, hospitals and every nook and cranny of the district should be sprayed. Banners and pamphlets had also been displayed in different areas of West District to make its residents aware of the hazards of COVID-19. “Situation is indeed very difficult, but we have to fight the virus,” said Khan.