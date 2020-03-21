Two accused in Dua Mangi kidnapping case arrested

PESHAWAR: The local police have arrested two main accused allegedly involved in the high profile kidnapping case of Dua Mangi in Karachi who had reportedly escaped to Peshawar.

"We have arrested two main accused Waseem alias Kamran Chhotoo and Mohammad Tariq from the limits of the Khazana Police Station," said Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur. The official said weapons were recovered from the accused who were hiding in the area after escaping from the port city. "The KP Police chief Sanaullah Abbasi had tasked us with arresting the accused. A team headed by SP Rural Najmul Hassnain and SHO Ijaz led the action and arrested the accused," said Gandapur.

On Wednesday, the Karachi police had announced the arrests of two other accused of their alleged involvement in last year’s kidnappings of Bisma Saleem and Dua Mangi. Additional Inspector General of Police (Addl IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon had announced during a media briefing.

Bisma was abducted on May 12 and Dua Mangi on November 30 from the upmarket DHA neighbourhood. The kidnapping for ransom cases of both were lodged at the Darakhshan Police Station.