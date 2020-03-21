Poppy over 200 kanals destroyed

SWABI: Poppy crop over 200 kanals of land in Gadoon Amazai and Narangi villages was destroyed here on Friday.

Speaking to the media, District Police Officer Imran Shahid said that the action was taken in Mangal Chayi, Chanai, Dalori, Golagar,Gambela, Panjo, Kandaw, Shahtoot , Dehro and other small villages in Gadoon Amazai and Naranji villages. He said efforts were being made to ascertain the names of the farmers who had cultivated poppy.

The official said first information reports would be registered against them at Utla and Kalu Khan police stations soon. The Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate was established in 80s to provide an alternative source of livelihood to poppy growers who had, in turn, pledged to give up growing the banned crop.