All traffic facilitation centres closed

LAHORE:City Traffic Police have closed all facilitation centres, driving licensing centres and mobile vans in the wake of coronavirus.

The CTO said life is more important than anything and added that 18 facilitation centres and three driving test centres have also been closed. Joint efforts: Religious leaders belonging to various schools of thought have assured their support for measures to combat coronavirus.

This was announced in a meeting of District Peace Committee chaired by CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed. Ulema and spiritual leaders unanimously emphasised the need of larger unity and interfaith harmony. The meeting was also attended by DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed, SSP Operations Mohammad Naveed and SP Security Bilal Zafar. Religious leaders assured that they would run a campaign to raise awareness about coronavirus.

Addressing the meeting, the CCPO said that coronavirus crisis would have to be resolved with national approach. “I am meeting with leading figures from different walks of life. We must remember that the coronavirus spreads rapidly, even in developed countries, it is not safe,” he said. Only precautionary measures are possible. If it spreads then control could be difficult, said the CCPO. Zulfiqar Hameed urged that cleanliness is half faith. He said there is a need to spread the Islamic message of cleanliness. “Frequent hand-washing should be encouraged. In the present case social mobilisation must be limited. Events like weddings should be avoided in the current situation,” he said.

prisons: On the directions of IG Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem, an awareness campaign about preventive measures against coronavirus has been escalated in all prisons across the province.

DIG Prisons and Superintendent Prisons are ensuring implementation of precautionary measures. In every prison four temperature guns are being provided through which temperature of all visitors to jails along with officials working in jails is checked. If a prisoner has coronavirus symptoms, he will be immediately sent to district hospital concerned or will be kept in a quarantine centre. In every prison a separate coronavirus centre is being set up consisting of at least four cells.

Prisoners are being provided with soap and masks. Coronavirus suspects, if any, with the permission of courts, will not be presented before courts until their recovery. Medical officers along with paramedical staff are examining jail officers and staff.

Edhi: Edhi Foundation has imposed emergency in the entire country to cope with corona pandemic. Spokesman said all Edhi volunteers are on duty while air ambulance, its crew and medical staff are ready to provide services to the corona affected patients. Volunteers are equipped with latest gadgets and paraphernalia.

shopkeepers booked: Lahore police continued crackdown on violators of Section-144 and registered cases against nine people.

Police registered 18 cases against shopkeepers selling masks and sanitisers at high price. Lahore police deputed 1,000 cops with polio teams. Cases have been registered in Shalimar, Raiwind over gathering and marriage ceremony, respectively. A number of accused persons have also been arrested.