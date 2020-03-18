100 days police performance reviewed

Rawalpindi : Effective public policing arrangements in heading of CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis are being felt as during last 100 days, police not only took effective action against criminal gangs but also held accountable the public evils.

A joint meeting of the officials of Rawalpindi police held here on Tuesday to review 100 days performance of the police of the garrison city in the chair of CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis.

SSP investigation Rawalpindi Police, Muhammad Faisal briefed the meeting on major achievements of Rawalpindi police during 100 days.

He stated that police ensure crackdown against proclaimed offenders and inter provincial dacoity gangs as eight inter-provincial dacoits were killed in police cross firing while eight other dangerous dacoits were arrested alive reportedly accomplice in dozens of robberies and dacoities.

Police also arrest a molester who abused couple of children in different areas of the city during last one year.

Gang of Afghan national dacoits was also busted.

Police held effective crackdown against criminals, gamblers and proclaimed offenders and scores of law offenders were reportedly killed in police cross firing and scores of others were arrested.

Police also arrest various most wanted proclaimed offenders during last 100 days.

Police busted Afghan nationals gang and also arrest their gang leader Kabir Gul along with his close aides including Salman, Abu Bakar, Noor-ur-Rehman, Hammad, Khattab, Shafat, Baqir Bilal, Haider, Raees, Tassadaq, Shahid, Adeel and others who had become a challenge for police in the Rawalpindi city.

Police also successfully hunt down a child molester, who abused couple of children in different areas of Rawalpindi during last one year.

Police also busted gangs accomplice in ransom crimes and also recovered citizens being hostaged by criminal elements.

Police recovered abducted citizens and also recovered ransom amount from the abductors.

CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis lauding efforts of police officials termed public policing on right track adding that detainee culprits who were accomplice in heinous crimes is major achievement for the police department.