Iran may temporarily release jailed Brits: Raab

LONDON: Dominic Raab has hinted British-Iranian nationals held in Iranian prisons could be granted temporary release amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Foreign Secretary told MPs he wanted to be “careful and wait until I’ve got actual confirmation” after outlining that the British authorities are waiting to hear back on individual cases from their Iranian counterparts.

Iran has released 85,000 prisoners on temporary leave in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, with Western nations pushing for the release of

dual nationals. British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is among those held in Evin jail in Tehran.

Speaking in the Commons, Conservative former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt asked: “Does he know if Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is amongst the political prisoners that Iran has today released? And does not the ability of a highly dangerous disease to spread through a prison not highlight the immorality of detaining people who are wholly innocent?”

Raab praised Hunt for his work in trying to secure the release of all British-Iranian nationals, adding: “I spoke to the foreign minister yesterday, I’ve made clear not least as Iran considers releasing prisoners on a pretty large scale that there is no excuse for not releasing all of the UK dual nationals on furlough.

“We’re waiting for confirmation in relation to individual cases but I can assure him we’re getting - I want to be careful and wait until I’ve got actual confirmation - but this is a high priority for the Government and I raised it, as I say, with foreign minister (Javad Zarif) yesterday.”

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport while travelling to show her young daughter, Gabriella, to her parents in April 2016. She was sentenced to five years in prison over allegations, which she denies, of plotting to overthrow the Tehran government.

She was later afforded diplomatic protection by the UK Government, which argues that she is innocent and that her treatment by Iran failed to meet obligations under international law.