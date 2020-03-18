Adviser says KP govt fully prepared to combat coronavirus threat

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that all necessary steps have been taken to counter the coronavirus threat.

Speaking at a press conference here Tuesday, he said that screening and testing of those arriving from Taftan would be carried out to minimise the risk of the virus spread. He rejected the social media reports about the Darazada quarantine and said all the patients at the centre had arrived from Taftan and more than 225 were expected to reach Tuesday evening, who would be screened accordingly. The advisor also rejected the reports of the death of a patient due to coronavirus at the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar and said that he died of pneumonia but had not tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The rumours mongers should not panic people by such stories and the media should play its positive role,” he added. He said that the situation was difficult but the nation must stand committed.

“We are going to fight it by all means,” he vowed. Ajmal Wazir said that a task force under Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was monitoring the situation arising out of coronavirus. He said more steps would be taken as per needs.

The adviser added that the chief minister had also commuted two months sentence of all prisoners. However, he said, the decision would not be applied to prisoners detained on terrorism charges. “The chief minister has also ordered the provision of ration to the coronavirus affectees,” Ajmal Wazir said, adding that as part of precautionary measures, all government employees above 50 years, female staff and those with some ailment had been given 15 days leave.

He said skeleton staff was being maintained at all government offices while unnecessary visitors were also banned from the government offices.

The adviser said that peshimams (prayer leaders) of mosques and Ulema had been requested to highlight the issue and advise masses about cleanliness and personal hygiene.

He said it was also suggested that Friday prayers may be offered in turns and rush and congestion in mosques should be avoided. About Dera Ismail Khan issue, Ajmal Wazir said that the 200-bed isolation ward had been set up at the Mufti Mehmood Hospital, Gomal College to take care of the patients.

He added so far 65 patients had been tested, 15 turned out to be positive, 33 were declared negative while the result of 17 was awaited. About the Pak–Afghan border at Torkham, he said a 150-bed facility had been set up at Shakas and those infected would be kept there upon arrival after screening and checking.

Ajmal Wazir remarked that all new appointments process had been suspended in government departments. Besides police inductions and trainings, he said functions had also been discontinued till next orders.