African leaders head to Guinea ahead of vote

ABIDJAN: Leaders of the West African bloc ECOWAS will travel to Guinea on Tuesday ahead of a rescheduled referendum that has sparked fears of violence, senior Ivorian sources said.
The four-person delegation will comprise the presidents of Ghana, Ivory Coast, Niger and Nigeria, according to sources close to the Ivorian head of state, Alassane Ouattara. The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) prepared to send a mission to Guinea in late February but scrapped it at the last minute.
The impoverished state is in the grip of months-long turmoil over suspicions that President Alpha Conde wants to fix the constitution in order to stay in office. At least 31 civilians and a policeman have been killed.
