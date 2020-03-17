First confirmed coronavirus patient in south Punjab

MULTAN: The Nishtar Hospital doctors have declared the first coronavirus patient in South Punjab after laboratory tests confirmed the virus Monday, hospital sources said.

The 44-year-old virus carrier Amir Abbas has just returned from Iran after pilgrimage. He belongs to the Layyah district and was admitted to Dera Ghazi Khan Hospital three days before when he contracted virus. Then doctors referred him to the Nishtar Hospital, where his tests were conducted and it was finally established that the patient was a virus carrier. He was shifted to an isolation ward at the hospital. When contacted, Nishtar Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Shahid Bukhari refused to talk on this issue. The hospital’s doctors complained of unavailability of safety kits and sanitizers.