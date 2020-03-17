PPC honours two members for qualifying PhD

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Press Club (PPC) organized a special function in the honour of its two members, who have recently completed PhDs in their respective subjects.

A prominent journalist and Resident Editor of The News International Rahimullah Yusufzai was the chief guest at the event. University of Peshawar (UoP) Deputy Controller Akhtar Amin and a number of journalists attended the function.

The chief guest distributed shields and traditional turbans to honour its members including Yousaf Ali of The News International and Rahmanullah of the BBC. Speaking on the occasion, Yousaf Ali and Rahmanullah shared their experiences with members which they learnt during the study. They thanked the PPC office-berares for honoring them. The chief guest Rahimullah Yusufzai recalled that the PPC had been honouring its members in the past too and they should continue such programmes to encourage the community. He congratulated Yousaf Ali and Rahmanullah for qualifying PhD and expressed the hope the new comers to journalism would follow their seniors and continue higher education despite their routine work. PPC President Syed Bukhar Shah recalled the services of club members which they rendered in various field despite the prevailing difficult situation. Terming it an honour for the press club, he said they would organize such programmes in future for their senior journalists and those who had achieved distinctions in various fields.