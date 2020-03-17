Sanitation at Alhamra reviewed

LAHORE:A meeting was held to take precautionary measures against coronavirus under chairmanship of Executive Director, Lahore Arts Council Alhamra, Ather Ali Khan.

He said precautionary measures had been taken to defeat coronavirus, adding every employee should realise his or her responsibility and avoid hugging and shaking hands. He decided to end biometric attendance of all staff. The meeting reviewed the level of cleanliness of Alhamra Arts Council. At the meeting, orders were also issued for spraying at Alhamra.

Ather Ali Khan said there was no need to panic about coronavirus, but precautionary measures were needed. Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Assistant Director Admin Khuram, stages managers and other officers attended the meeting.