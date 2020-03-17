Sajid, Javed hit centuries before Over-50s World Cup gets cancelled

KARACHI: Pakistan players Sajid Ali (124 off 140 balls) and Muhammad Javed (133 off 84 balls) had scored centuries in their Over-50s Cricket World Cup match agains Wales before the entire event in South Africa was cancelled the other day.

Pakistan were in a commanding position, having scored 321 for two in the allotted 45 overs thanks to Sajid, who scored 124 off 140 balls, and Javed, who blasted 133 off just 84 balls. The match was called off before Pakistan could take the field to defend the huge score.

The organising committee and World Cup Ambassador Former Test Player Barry Richards decided to call off the tournament.

The first innings in other five matches had also been completed. Canada were taking on West Indies, England were playing against Namibia, Sri Lanka against Australia, Zimbabwe against New Zealand and South Africa against India.

Seven of the 11 visiting teams had been staying in the same Cape Town hotel where appropriate precautions were taken and they were to remain there until arrangements were made for their repatriation.

The Pakistan players and officials left on Monday for Pakistan. Pakistan were due to take on South Africa and England in their remaining games before the knockout rounds.