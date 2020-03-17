BD matches, Pakistan Cup postponed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: As was expected the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards have decided to postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday said that the two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment. The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from 7-10 February, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.
The Bangladesh men’s national cricket team was due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from 5-9 April.
Meanwhile, the PCB has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from March 25. The fears of coronavirus have devastated not only the global economy but also major international sports competitions.
