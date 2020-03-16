PHC seals 90 quack centres

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 90 centres quacks during the last week.

As per details, the PHC enforcement teams raided 546 treatment centres in different cities. Out of the visited centres, 124 quacks were found to have changed their businesses. The closed down backstreet clinics included 15 in Faisalabad, Sialkot 14, Multan 19, Bahawalnagar 6 and four in Gujrat. Moreover, the district health authorities of the province had submitted 71 sealing reports of quacks to the PHC.

A spokesperson for the Commission has added the PHC and DHAs raided around 70,000 treatment centres as per the census, and sealed 25,323 backstreet treatment centres. Moreover, a fine ofRs519 million has been imposed on the violating quacks.