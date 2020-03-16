Indo turns 90! PNCA throws a dream birthday party

Islamabad : ‘May the dance live forever’ were the words the living ‘Bharatanatyam’ legend of Pakistan, Ms Indo Mittha, overcome by emotions, uttered from the floor of the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) auditorium Saturday evening.

And it was the, probably, the best gift her daughter, Tehreema Mittha and another couple of her disciples could present to her on the day as they danced their hearts out, making the mother and the teacher feel proud and stand tall, who yet remained humble!

It was a long party, lasting a little over two hours, yet just a few left midway through but visibly reluctantly owing to other pressing engagements.

Tehreema Mittha, who has her own choreography company and performs internationally, started with the recital of poem followed by the first dance performance ‘Pushpanjali’ based on ‘Raag MisraBhairavin’.

She herself had composed the music and was joined by Arun Bagal on violin, and Haroom Alam on ‘tabla’. She performed ‘Mukh Mur Mor’, another classical solo back-to-back before Amna Mawaz and Iftikhar Masih took over the stage to provide a short relief to Tehreema.

The two disciples must have won love and affection of their teacher, sitting quietly in the second row flanked by elder daughter, Yamima Mitha, but watching intently.

Each dance performance was a complete story, narrating love, emotions, affection, betrayal, craving and sharing. ‘Ayree Maan’, the story of a jilted lover sharing pain with her mother, was so aptly portrayed by Tehreema through classical dance. There were a total of 8 dance performances while young ‘sitar maestro’ Wajeh Nizami and seasoned table player Naimat Ali Khan gave two live performances to provide some relief to the dancing trio led by Tehreema Mittha, accompanied by Amna Mawaz and Iftikhar Masih.

Before the start of the party the Director-General of the PNCA, Dr Fauzia Saeed, made a short speech. “It was a tough task today for us at the PNCA to get permission from the government to host this party to celebrate legendary Indu Mittha’s birthday because in wake of the (National Security Council) decision, all public functions and fathering, be government or private, were cancelled forthwith,” Dr Fauzia Saeed said.

“However, they understood the significance of the moment. So, this one is going to be the last public functions the PNCA will be hosting till the time government allows to resume normal activities again. Effectively, the PNCA will be closed for public events from Monday except for the office work,” the PNCA DG said.

Speaking briefly as she was being showered by birthday greetings and presents Ms Indo Mittha, who was a teacher through her life and finally took retirement only three years ago at the age of 87, said everybody must keep passing on their skills to the next generation.

“The process should never stop. May the dance live forever!” Ms Indo Mittha said. Friends, students, acquaintances, admirers and dance lovers formed queue to climb the stage, present bouquets, presents and greetings to legendary Indo Mittha, who returned sweet words and motherly affection through her smile to all.