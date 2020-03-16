Workshop held on emergency medical response

LAHORE:A two-day workshop titled “Improving Emergency Medical Response” was organised by Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 in collaboration with Ministry of Communications, Government of Pakistan, at Emergency Services Academy (ESA).

The workshop focused the development of an effective post-crash response system in all provinces of the country and standardised reporting format for road crashes. The workshop was part of a road safety project being implemented by the ministry with the support of Asian Development Bank and the UK Department for International Development.

Ms Rosemary Rouse, team leader, National Road Safety Project, highlighted the importance of providing consistent, accurate and high-quality data to all provincial and federal territory governments in the North and West Pakistan.

The MERC Balochistan director presented a report on the performance of MERC 1122 in Balochistan since its start on October 22 , 2019 and thanked Dr Rizwan Naseer for his support in establishment of the life-saving service.

The MERC Balochistan directed said they had responded to 1,010 accidents and provided emergency care to 1,430 victims injured in the accidents. During the two days, the participants also shared their feedback and suggested formulation of standardised data collection form, design and implementation of standardised pre-hospital Patient Report Form (PRF) and reviewed Rescue 1122’s PRF to enable data analysis and reporting at provincial and national levels.