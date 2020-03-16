Semifinalists of PSL-5 decided

LAHORE: It went down to the 30th and final league match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) before the semi-final line-up was completed on Sunday.

In the first semifinal on Tuesday at 2pm at the Gaddafi Stadium, Multan Sultans will face former champions Peshawar Zalmi, while in the second semifinal, which will start at 7pm at the Gaddafi Stadium where Karachi Kings will lock horns with home side Lahore Qalandars.

In the league matches, Sultans defeated Zalmi by six wickets and three runs to lead 2-0 on head to head this year. In contrast, Kings and Qalandars are even in this edition with Kings avenging an eight-wicket loss in Lahore with a 10-wicket win in Karachi.Tuesday’s semifinals: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium at 2pm.Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium at 7pm.