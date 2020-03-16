Shadab frustrated over losing tight clash

KARACHI: Islamabad United's skipper Shadab Khan was left hugely disappointed by his brigade's loss in their must-win outing at the hands of Karachi Kings which also put them out of HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 here at the National Stadium on Saturday night.

“I am very much disappointed as we could not live up to the billing,” Shadab told a post-match news conference after his side lost a tight clash. Set to score 137, Kings raced to the target with four balls to spare after losing six wickets in the process. Islamabad became the first team to exit. But still Shadab hopes that this would have helped the youngsters to learn and in the next tournament we would perform better,” said the international leggie.

“I was telling the boys that if we get the wickets of Sharjeel and Babar the things could come under our control. In the first five overs Kings dominated. Later on we fought back and the match was in our hands but in the last three overs Kings played well. We were 20 runs short,” said Shadab. Shadab, meanwhile, was happy to have proved himself as an all-rounder. “Yes I am happy that I have proved as an all-rounder but had it been in winning shape it could have been fantastic,” Shadab said.

Shadab also appreciated his both overseas and local players. “Our overseas players were performing very good. Our local boys were the best, although, unfortunately they did not deliver,” he said.

When asked about his chances to become as Pakistan’s limited overs captain in future Shadab said he does not think about future.“I don’t think about future and am enjoying the present. If you start thinking about future and past it brings you under pressure,” he said. About pinch-hitter Sharjeel Khan he said it’s a good sign that he is coming into his natural flow.

Following his superb batting in PSL Shadab was asked whether he is a batting all-rounder or bowling all-rounder he said: “I am bowling all-rounder but I did not click in bowling. Batting was a bonus and I showed my worth there. From Pakistan whenever I will get a batting chance I will try to perform,” he said.