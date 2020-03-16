QWP

MINGORA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial deputy general secretary and former tehsil nazim Fazlur Rahman Nono on Sunday joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) along with his supporters. He made the announcement at a function held at the Swat Press Club. PML-N provincial head Amir Muqam, party’s district general secretary were also present.