Mon Mar 16, 2020
March 16, 2020

MINGORA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial deputy general secretary and former tehsil nazim Fazlur Rahman Nono on Sunday joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) along with his supporters. He made the announcement at a function held at the Swat Press Club. PML-N provincial head Amir Muqam, party’s district general secretary were also present.

