tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial deputy general secretary and former tehsil nazim Fazlur Rahman Nono on Sunday joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) along with his supporters. He made the announcement at a function held at the Swat Press Club. PML-N provincial head Amir Muqam, party’s district general secretary were also present.
MINGORA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial deputy general secretary and former tehsil nazim Fazlur Rahman Nono on Sunday joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) along with his supporters. He made the announcement at a function held at the Swat Press Club. PML-N provincial head Amir Muqam, party’s district general secretary were also present.