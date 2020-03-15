Interaction with scholar

LAHORE : Institute for Art and Culture organised an interaction event with eminent American-Pakistani scholar Dr Fawzia Afzal Khan.

Dr Fawzia is a professor at Montclair University in the US and is the author of several books on art, culture and feminism.

The event started with the screening of Dr Fawzia’s film “Women Singers in Pakistan” which traced the journey of iconic Pakistani female singers like Roshan Ara Begum, Malka Pukhraj, Reshma and Noor Jahan.

After the screening, Dr Fawzia spoke about her research on film and her book on the same subject. A question and answer session was also held. Then Dr Fawzia and IAC student Rania Mohsin presented a dramatic reading from Dr Fawzia’s English play titled “Jihad against Violence,” It was an extract but was very well read and appreciated by the audience. She also signed the copies of her book.