Cleanup operation

LAHORE : In an ongoing anti-encroachment drive, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Saturday demolished various illegal structures.

Squads of the department headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo removed encroachments from Sabzi Mandi (Ravi zone), Jain Mandir, Data Darbar, Pir Makki, Haq Nawaz Road, Multan Road, Ferozepur Road and Canal Road.

The MCL anti-encroachment squad also imposed fine of Rs 13,000 on various shopkeepers and shifted five truck-loads of confiscated goods to the MCL yard, said an MCL spokesman.

During the operation, the MCL also sealed three illegal shops in the Manawan area and removed structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops, along various roads besides confiscating goods of encroachers.