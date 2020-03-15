close
Sun Mar 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2020

Housing society victims protest

Lahore

LAHORE The affectees of a housing society blocked Ferozepur Road in protest on Saturday.

The protesters chanted slogans and demanded immediate relief.

The traffic situation worsened after commuters stuck in the jam tried to enter the service lanes that caused a gridlock on Ferozepur Road. It also affected all adjoining roads.

