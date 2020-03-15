WHO questions UK’s ‘herd immunity’ strategy

GENEVA: The UK’s approach to developing “herd immunity” against Covid-19 has been called into question by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Spokeswoman Margaret Harris said not enough is known about the science of the coronavirus, and that while “theories” can be talked about, the current situation requires “action”. Her comments come as plans get under way to ban mass gatherings from next week as the government looks to implement more extreme measures in the fight against Covid-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had faced criticism for not taking such actions, despite similar steps being taken by other European countries as the pandemic worsens. Emergency legislation bringing in beefed-up powers will be published next week and there could also be a move towards more people working from home, a Whitehall source said.

The announcement comes as the UK deals with a rising number of cases of the illness, increasing to 798, and a death toll of 11. WHO spokeswoman Dr Harris questioned the UK’s approach to developing “herd immunity” against Covid-19, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today: “We don’t know enough about the science of this virus, it hasn’t been in our population for long enough for us to know what it does in immunological terms.

“Every virus functions differently in your body and stimulates a different immunological profile. We can talk theories, but at the moment we are really facing a situation where we have got to look at action.”

On Friday, the UK’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said it is hoped the government’s approach to tackling coronavirus will create a “herd immunity” to the disease. WHO said Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic and Donald Trump indicated he might add the UK to a list of countries facing a US travel ban.

Other developments in the spread of Covid-19 include: New restrictions are being imposed on visitor access to the Palace of Westminster and overseas travel by MPs and peers is being strongly discouraged to keep Parliament functioning during the crisis

Trump said the UK could be added to the list of European countries included in the US travel ban after he described cases of coronavirus as having risen “fairly precipitously” since he initially announced the ban with the UK exemption

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland wrote to Stormont’s education minister urging him to consider closing Northern Ireland’s schools over coronavirus.

It came on the day the first cases of community transmission of Covid-19 not linked to travel were detected there.

The London Marathon, scheduled to take place on April 26, was postponed until October 4. The Football Association announced the Premier League will be suspended until April 4.