Governor Sarwar asks Opp not to politicise coronavirus

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday the opposition should not do politics on coronavirus, instead, it should support anti-coronavirus efforts of the government institutions.

Talking to various delegations led by PTI MPA Saeed Ahmed Saadi, PTI Vice-President Chaudhry Ashfaq and others at Governor’s House, he said tough times come in nations’ lives. Political, religious and all other parties will have to get united to defeat coronavirus.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the government was utilising all available resources to get rid of coronavirus and all the public sector institutions were fully alert to control coronavirus. People’s protection is responsibility of the state and the government will fulfil its responsibility at all costs, he vowed. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that in addition to government, people from every walk of life must also play their role in creating awareness among the masses about safety measures against coronavirus. “Insha Allah, together we all will meet the challenge of coronavirus and people will be protected from this virus,” he added. He said political interference in any institution was out of question and the rule of law and constitution will be ensured at any cost, adding that from the day one the PTI government did not believe in politics of vengeance. The Punjab governor said, “We are ensuring that all the institutions, including NAB, work independently and political interference in the institutions has been eliminated.” He stated, “We are ensuring supremacy of the law and constitution only because it will strengthen the country and institutions.”