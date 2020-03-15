PTI govt asked to move Hazara province resolution

MANSEHRA: An all-parties conference here on Saturday asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) federal government to move the Hazara province resolution in the Senate and National Assembly.

It also asked for tabling the south Punjab province’s resolution. “Though our party lawmakers have submitted Hazara province resolution with National Assembly’s secretariat, we want the PTI to club it with its south Punjab province resolution which it is going to table,” Sardar Said Ghulam, the former district nazim and a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) told the conference. The leaders and office-bearers of PML-N, Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), lawyers and traders largely showed up at the conference. JUI-F ex-senator Hidayatullah Shah said the government should legislate for creation of more federating units in the country.

“If the PTI supports Hazara province in both upper and lower houses, my party would also support it for south Punjab province,” he said. Shah said that the Senate would take up his party’s Senator Talha Mahmood’s Hazara province resolution in its coming session. Tariq Khan Swati, the divisional president of PML-Q, said that his party supported Hazara province creation. Zafar Mahmood, the district president of PML-N, said that his party was striving for the creation of Hazara province. The district general secretary of PPP, Mohammad Fareed, said that over10 million people of Hazara demanded the creation of the Hazara province.