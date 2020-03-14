Pakistanis donate Rs500 billion yearly, equal to 3pc of GDP

SUKKUR: In Pakistan, over Rs 500 billion is donated in the name of Zakat and charities yearly, which is 3 per cent of the country’s GDP and this among the highest percentage in the world based on per capita income, a report said.

In this connection, a seminar in Sukkur on "Haq Haqdar Tak" was organised by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Pakistan Peace Collective Program, and MYMA Com. The MYMA Com chief coordinator, Nabil Imtiaz, said the people in Pakistan were giving donations and Zakat but most of them, do not know the purpose of their donations, and their usages.

Nabil Imtiaz said they were trying to create interfaith harmony and eliminating religious extremism, adding that thousands of charity organisations are working in social welfare and development sectors, including education, healthcare, economic uplift of individuals and communities. It is very important to redirect the donations to genuine victims by raising awareness to stop terrorist financing.