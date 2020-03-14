close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 14, 2020

UK delays local elections over virus

World

AFP
March 14, 2020

LONDON: Britain on Friday announced it was delaying May´s local elections — including for London mayor — for a year due to the outbreak of coronavirus. “We will bring forward legislation to postpone local, mayoral and Police and Crime Commissioner elections until May next year,” a government spokesman said. The Electoral Commission had on Thursday written to ministers warning of “real risks” to holding the elections as planned on May 7. It warned that the spread of coronavirus would inevitably impact on campaigning, and feared that many people would not feel able or willing to vote. “Clearly any decisions to delay elections which are due is significant and would not normally be desirable,” it said in a statement. “However, we are in unprecedented times.

Latest News

More From World