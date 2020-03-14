No decision yet on BD matches: PCB CEO

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Waseem Khan on Friday said that the situation about Bangladesh matches would be cleared within the next three days.

“Today I talked to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury but he will first talk to his Board. He will be in touch with me and InshaAllah in the next three days the situation will become clear,” Waseem told reporters here at National Stadium on the sidelines of the PSL-5 game between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans.

Bangladesh have to play a one-off one-day on April 1 and a Test from April 5-9 here at the National Stadium. He said that after the departure of foreign players, local boys would also get an opportunity to showcase their talent. Waseem also confirmed that some players’ tests had been conducted and that tests of more players would be carried out on Saturday (today).