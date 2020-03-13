Khanpur Dam spillways opened to release surplus water

HARIPUR: Authorities opened the spillways of Khanpur dam Thursday evening as it had been filled to the maximum conservation level, official sources said. The reservoir, meant for providing irrigation and municipal water to its consumers, was filled to the maximum conservation level following heavy rain in the catchment areas of upper Hazara.

The dam authorities opened the spillways at around 5pm on Thursday and water was released for about three hours, bringing the water level down to 1980 feet and flushing out 16,600 cusecs of surplus water. The sources said that rains during the last two days in the upper Hazara division increased the inflow to 1515 cusecs and the water table touched the maximum conservation level.

Residents of the villages situated on the two sides of River Harro were informed through loudspeakers and social media about the opening of the spillways so that they take precautionary measures while crossing the river.