TAPI project — a game changer

ISLAMABAD: The energy and economic experts gathered at an interactive session on Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, termed TAPI as a game changer instrumental for bringing peace and prosperity to the region.

The Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad had organized the session titled “TAPI–the project for peace and prosperity”. Major General (retd) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery HI(M), who is the president of CGSS, while opening the session said“TAPI project is a game changer for the region.” The TAPI will transport up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Turkmenistan to the three other countries for next 30 years. Muhammetmyrat Amanov, CEO and Chairman of the Board, TAPI pipeline Company Limited (TPCL) was the chief guest and was attended by 35 delegates from various ministries, think tanks, experts of economy, trade, energy and senior advisory board members of CGSS.

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkmenistan, Atadjan Movlamov said that Turkmenistan is a neutral country with positive approach of cooperation among the regional players. Turkmenistan has fourth richest gas reserves which can be shared with regional countries for enhanced cooperation, calling the project a win-win project for all the countries. The agreements related to TAPI project have been signed and now we are in the phase of practical implementation of its goals.

Muhammetmyrat Amanov, CEO & Chairman of the Board, TAPI Pipeline Company Limited (TPCL) stated that the TAPI project is beacon for peace and stability through which clean source of energy will be provided. The project is strategically important for the region. It will bring many direct and indirect social, economic, political and environmental benefits to the region. Without the TAPI pipeline, these countries are dependent on coal, oil and expensive LNG. He said that with TAPI project, the gas volume is expected to transport 33 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas annually through the 1,840km pipeline transporting natural gas from Galkynysh and adjacent gas fields in Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

The TAPI Pipeline Company Limited (TPCL) is owned by state owned gas companies and will be implemented in two phases. The phase one is construction of the pipeline and the next phase is the construction of six compressors. We have appointed a world-class team of advisors with extensive experience advising on complex transnational pipeline projects. It will be executed in accordance with World Bank environmental, health, and safety (EHS) guidelines, ADB Safeguard Policies and IFC performance standards with zero physical displacement during construction.

The CEO of TAPI Pipeline Company Limited said the project will provide a significant economic boost to the three buyers. Power generation from natural gas is significantly cheaper than from diesel and fuel oil. The gas will stimulate industrialization and investment. Afghanistan and Pakistan will benefit from billions of dollars in transit fees. The project contracts will be awarded to contractors from Germany, Italy, Greece and Turkey providing further economic benefits to these nations.