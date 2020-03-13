APNS to hold AGM on 14th

KARACHI: The Annual General Council of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society will meet on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00am at the APNS House, Karachi, a press release of the APNS stated.

Sarmad Ali, Secretary General, All Pakistan Newspapers Society, has announced that the Annual General Council will discuss the conditions prevailing in the newspaper industry and take decisions to address the problems faced by the member publications.

The General Council will be attended by full members only and will finalise its recommendations on the issues pertaining to the Govt.-Press relations and the future of the industry. The members will consider and adopt the report of the Executive Committee for the preceding year and elect members to the Executive Committee for the year 2020-2021. The new executive committee will elect its office-bearers for the new term. The secretary general, APNS, has requested the publishers of full member publications only to attend the General Council meeting positively.