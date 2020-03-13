Do-or-die battle for Islamabad United

ISLAMABAD: With just one round robin match remaining, Islamabad United have been pushed in a tight corner with the think-tank searching for ways to come out of a tough situation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

Pakistan’s all-in-one Misbahul Haq has been given the reins to run the team’s affairs on the same lines as he has been running the national team.

A year back the team owners had even refused Misbah’s request to have him as a playing coach but his role with the national outfit has helped his cause this year.

“Yes, there is no denying the fact that we have been pushed in a tight corner following some close losses. With one match to play, we have to win to stay in the competition,” a team official said.

Islamabad United will play Karachi Kings on Saturday (tomorrow). “The match is a sort of do-or-die affair for us,” the official said.

Victory will give United a place in the playoffs while defeat will send them packing. United are the only team to have won the PSL twice. They were considered one of the most powerful teams before the start of PSL V. That is not the case anymore as under Misbah United have failed to produce results that used to come in the past.

“United have disappointed us so far. Despite having the services of some of the best players that include Luke Ronchi, Dale Steyn and Colin Munro, the team does not look the same. Though we pray for their victory against Kings, United’s performance so far has been far from satisfactory,” Tehseen Ahmad, a club cricketer in Islamabad, said.

“The team looks under pressure. Players like Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali and Amad Butt are not putting on any performance neither Misbah has proved a true coach and policy-maker for United,” he said.