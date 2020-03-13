Three held for killing man in Landhi

The Sindh Rangers on Thursday arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in the murder of a young man in Karachi’s Landhi area three days ago.

According to a spokesperson for the Rangers, the body of the young man, who was later identified as 22-year-old Danish alias Wasi, son of Wahabduddin, was found in al-Fateh Ground in Landhi area on March 9. The deceased was stabbed in his neck and hands. He was a resident of Landhi area.

The Rangers spokesperson said after the murder, a special Rangers team was constituted to probe the case and arrest the killers.

The spokesperson said the Rangers special team, after technical monitoring and collection of evidences, conducted a raid in Zamanabad area of Landhi and arrested three suspects over their involvement in the murder. The arrested suspects are Fahim alias Shooter, Shawez and Samiuddin, the spokesperson added.

According to an initial investigation, they killed the victim over monetary dispute, the spokesperson said.

Wasi was called to discuss the matter but the suspects killed him and fled, the spokesperson said, adding that the suspects had been handed over to police for legal proceedings.