Govt committed to healthcare facilities: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said public awareness about the causes and precautionary measures about kidney disease is minimal.

In a message, he stressed the need to educate people about the causes of kidney diseases and the adoption of precautionary measures. It is the need of the hour to continue public awareness campaign regularly as ignorance about precautionary measures and delay in timely treatment are the main causes of the increase in kidney diseases.

He said the provision of best healthcare facilities for the treatment of kidney diseases is a priority agenda of the Punjab government and added the government has also provided free dialysis facilities. The government is fully committed to providing healthcare facilities to kidney patients. We also reiterate the commitment to provide every possible resource and medical facilities for the treatment of kidney diseases, he added.