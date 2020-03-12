Karachi roads

Karachi is the biggest city of Pakistan and also one of the most populated cities in the world. The population of the city has grown rapidly, and with this the number of the city’s problems has also gone up. Traffic is one of the most serious problems, particularly because it is not the problem of any particular area but in fact has been persisting for long in the city.

The citizens of Karachi encounter the worst traffic jam every morning or evening. The main reason for such traffic hazards in Karachi is the pathetic construction of roads. Several times, no traffic official is seen on the roads. I urge the higher authorities and the relevant departments to take remedial measures so that everyone can travel in comfort and safety.

Rabia Khan

Karachi