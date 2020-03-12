Rain turns weather cold; more rain forecast

LAHORE :Moderate rain hit the provincial metropolis here Wednesday evening and continued till late at night while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started in the afternoon and continued till late at night disrupted traffic system across the city, which was already choked due to the PSL match at Gaddafi Stadium. The Mall, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road and other main roads of the city witnessed slow pace of traffic.

On the other hand, Met office said westerly weather system is affecting northeast Balochistan, central and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Saturday. They predicted that rain wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over mountains) is expected in northeast Balochistan, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was witnessed at several cities, including Barkhan 68, Zhob 31, Sibbi 07, Quetta (Samungli 06, City 04), Kalat 04, Khanewal 34, Bahawalpur (A.P 22, City 13), DG Khan 21, RY Khan 18, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar 17, Khanpur 12, Multan 11, Layyah, Okara 10, Narowal, Sahiwal 09, Faisalabad 08, Sargodha, Noorpur Thal 06, TT Singh, Joharabad, Kot Addu 05, Lahore (City 04, A.P 01), Islamabad (Saidpur 04, Z.P 03, Golrha 02), Jhelum, Gujrat, MB Din 04, Jhang, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Kasur 03, Sialkot (A.P 03, City 02), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 02), Chakwal, Murree 01, DI Khan 21, Parachinar 15, Kakul, Parachinar 02, Bannu 01, Sukkur 09, Rohri 07, Larkana 03, Jacobabad 01, Rawalakot and Kotli 03.

Wednesday's minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped to -06°C while in Lahore, it was 11°C and maximum was 20.3°C.