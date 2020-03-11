Book ‘Pakistan Kay Pehley Saat Wazir-e-Azam’ launched

Rawalpindi : The ‘Pakistan Kay Pehley Saat Wazir-e-Azam’ (first seven Prime Ministers of Pakistan) is a unique and different book. Apparently this is only a chapter of our recent national history. And that can easily be said. Much has been written on this subject before. But in reality it is not so. A lot more needs to be written on our recent history. The view taken by Naeem Ahmed is absolutely distinctive. He has shed light on the personal habits and routine life of these people.

Today, the corruption and bribery has overshadowed our politics and the faces of politicians have been badly blemished.

The billions of rupees are spent every year on the swamps by the rulers of our country; and the poor and indebted people can feel the pinch of it. In doing so, this book is a mirror in which we can see exactly how the early architects of Pakistan led a simple and transparent life, and where the kings of today gave their standards of living.

Naeem Ahmad was a quiet but gentle-looking government officer. He had the opportunity to work in the offices of seven different Prime Ministers of Pakistan’s early years, where he sat and observed the daily lives of these rulers very closely. This book is the subject of his observations.

In simple words and sweet accents, Naeem Ahmed has written a lost chapter in our history. For which the eligible Pakistanis will be left in awe. I wish this book had been published in his life. Anyway, better be late than never. Perhaps this book is true reflection of the contemporary situation.