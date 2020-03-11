Nine POs arrested

FAISALABAD:Faisalabad police Tuesday arrested over two-dozen criminals, including nine proclaimed offenders (POs). The police also recovered 140 gram charas, 209 litre liquor, 13 pistols, two rifles and a pump-action shotgun from the criminals. According to the CPO spokesman Amer Waheed, the police detained drug peddlers indentified as M Kaleem, Adnan Shaukat, M Afzal, Sohail Alvi, Bilal Ahmed and Shah Nawaz.

11 MANAGERS OF MARRIAGE HALLS HELD: City Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ayub Bokari Tuesday raided different hotels and marriage halls and arrested 11 managers for violating regulations. Accused Rustam Ali, Umer Adnan, Shahid, Sohail, Asif Ali, Hasnain Qamar, Asghar Ali Ahmed, Umer Farooq, Rehman, Farrukh and Sajid Ali were arrested by Gulberg, Madina Town and Mansoorabad police on the report of the AC.